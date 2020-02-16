Q: I seem to remember in the mid- or late 1960s that Yul Brynner made an ad that said, “If you see this message, I am dead,” and stated he died from lung cancer caused by smoking. Has my memory failed or am I correct? There’s a friendly, nonmonetary wager on this between my wife and me.

A: Your memory is pretty good, but your timing is a bit off. As the Los Angeles Times reported in 1986, after Brynner’s death in October 1985, an American Cancer Society ad was constructed from a “Good Morning America” interview Brynner had done in January 1985. In the clip used in the ad, Brynner says, “Now that I’m gone, I tell you, don’t smoke. Whatever you do, just don’t smoke.” At the time, an American Cancer Society representative told the Times, “This is the most powerful indictment of smoking that we’ve ever produced.” You can see the ad on YouTube.

‘Dynasty’ not actually dead

Q: You said “Dynasty” has been canceled after three seasons. In fact, I saw an article saying it was not canceled.

A: My comment about the “Dynasty” reboot was wrong, as several fans and a CW representative pointed out to me. I have neither explanation nor excuse for my goof. Thank you all for mentioning it. “Dynasty,” currently in its third season, has been picked up for a fourth. The CW has also given renewals for 2020-21 to “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Supergirl.” Newcomer “Katy Keene” is not on that list because it did not premiere until Feb. 6, but even before its premiere, the CW ordered additional scripts of the series. “Arrow,” meanwhile, has had its series finale.

Yul Brynner with his wife, Kathy, while he was being treated for cancer in 1985. He died later that year.

‘Blacklist’ is back

Q: Could you please tell me if “The Blacklist” has been canceled or when it will return?

A: Not canceled. NBC plans to bring it back sometime in March.

Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfelsgmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.