Q: I haven't heard a word about "Ozark" lately. Is it dead?

A: A third season of the Netflix series arrives March 27. Here's some of what Netflix says is coming:

"It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

'Columbo' portrait

Q: In an episode of "Columbo" from the early '90s, the killer who is a famous artist paints a portrait of Columbo (Peter Falk). At the end of the episode there is the reveal of the painting. It's a very good likeness of Falk. Do you know whatever became of the painting?

A: The portrait was in the "Columbo" installment "Murder, a Self Portrait," which first aired in November 1989. Mark Dawidziak, author of the definitive history "The Columbo Phile: A Casebook," confirmed that the painting is in the possession of artist Jaroslav "Jerry" Gebr, whose work has appeared in TV and movies for years. You can find out more at gebrart.com. Signed prints of the painting were available at one time, but according to Gebr's website, those are sold out and no more are planned at this time. But Dawidziak noted that fans still post the image online. (And, if you're really interested in "Columbo" lore, a new edition of "The Columbo Phile" was published in November.)

