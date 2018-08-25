RALEIGH, N.C. — Following is a list of the 26 states participating in the Poor People's Campaign movement and voter registration this weekend:
— Alabama
— Arizona
— Arkansas
— California
— Delaware
— Florida
— Illinois
— Kansas
— Kentucky
— Louisiana
— Maine
— Maryland
— Massachusetts
— Mississippi
— Missouri
— New York
— North Carolina
— Ohio
— Pennsylvania
— Rhode Island
— South Carolina
— Tennessee
— Texas
— Vermont
— Virginia
— Wisconsin
