WASHINGTON — Two leaders of a national campaign seeking to draw awareness to poverty and racism have been arrested during a protest in the nation's capital.
The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival said in a statement Monday that the Rev. William Barber and the Rev. Liz Theoharis, its two co-chairmen, were arrested outside the U.S. Capitol. It says the two were among protesters arrested after standing in the middle of a street.
Police had no immediate confirmation of arrests.
Barber is a North Carolina minister and former president of the state NAACP chapter. Theoharis is co-director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice in New York.
The campaign scheduled nonviolent protests around the country Monday, with nearly 90 people arrested in a demonstration in Missouri's capital.
