LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 White House run, is planning a string of appearances in the battleground state of Ohio next week.
His scheduled stops on the three-day swing beginning Thursday include Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
The two-term Democrat intends to work with party volunteers to rally voters in advance of the November elections, and he'll also speak at a fundraiser for Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.
A statement Saturday says Garcetti wants to hear from residents and mayors "about the challenges they face and ... how we can work together."
The 47-year-old mayor would face long odds of winning the party nomination. He's already visited the important presidential election states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
Garcetti plans a decision on his candidacy by March.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.