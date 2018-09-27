UNITED NATIONS — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the world stands at the "dawn of a new day" in relations with North Korea.

He told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that President Donald Trump's diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country could soon be resolved. But he stressed that international sanctions against North Korea must continue to be vigorously enforced if the diplomacy is to be successful.

Pompeo said the U.S. has evidence sanctions restricting North Korean oil imports and coal exports are being violated. He demanded that U.N. members ensure the sanctions be respected. Pompeo will make a third trip to North Korea next month to accelerate the diplomacy.