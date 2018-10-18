PANAMA CITY — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Panama's president to discuss the situations in Venezuela and Nicaragua.
Political unrest and economic problems have sparked an exodus from both countries.
Pompeo also discussed drug trafficking, migration and anti-terrorism efforts in his meeting Thursday with President Juan Carlos Varela.
Both countries have encouraged talks between the government and opponents in Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Pompeo is scheduled to fly later Thursday to Mexico, where a caravan of about 3,000 Honduran migrants is expected to try to reach the U.S. border.
