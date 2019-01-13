DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Qatar, a nation targeted by a four American allies in the Mideast.

Pompeo arrived on Sunday and signed several agreements with Qatari officials.

America's top diplomat thanked Qatar for hosting U.S. forces at Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the U.S. military's Central Command forward headquarters.

Pompeo described the two countries' relationship as "extensive, important and growing."

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said his country's relationship with America "has enabled us to confront so many regional and international challenges."

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all U.S. allies, began a boycott of Qatar over a political dispute in June 2017 that continues today.

Pompeo will travel to Saudi Arabia after his daylong stay in Doha.