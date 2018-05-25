SALT LAKE CITY — A polygamous community on the Utah-Arizona border has hired an outsider with no ties to the sister cities as its new police chief.

Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, announced Thursday night that Mark Askerlund has been hired as the new town marshal.

He has 33 years of experience working for Salt Lake City area police agencies.

Askerlund said Friday he plans to build a professional organization with officers who watch over the community without bias, prejudice or favoritism.

It is the latest move designed to pull the town into modern society and away from the cloistered religious philosophy it has had for decades.

U.S.-government appointed monitors are watching over the department as punishment for civil rights violations.

They made the choice to hire Askerlund, which was approved by the town councils.