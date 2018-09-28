– A large study in China suggests a link between air pollution and negative effects on people’s language and math skills.

The link between pollution and respiratory diseases is well known, and most experts believe that small particulates may also raise the risk for strokes and heart attacks. Whether this form of air pollution impairs cognition is not yet certain, but several studies have hinted at a connection.

The latest study, by researchers based in China and the United States, analyzed how long-term exposure to air pollution affected performance on math and word-recognition tests by more than 25,000 people across 162 Chinese counties. It was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The authors based their findings on models they built that combined weather and pollution data from locations where people had taken nationwide tests in 2010 and 2014, as well as the test scores.

The authors found that the cognitive impact of cumulative exposure was especially pronounced among older men, and that the results were troubling in part because cognitive decline and impairment are risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The study “further amplifies the need to tackle air pollution now to protect the health of particularly the young and elderly populations,” said Heather Adair-Rohani of the World Health Organization, which was not involved in the study.

Atmospheric pollution has long been recognized as a significant threat to global public health. But few epidemiological studies have analyzed associations between air pollution and cognition in older adults, researchers from France and Britain wrote in a 2014 study in the journal Epidemiology. Their study found that traffic-related pollution in greater London was associated with declining cognitive functions over time among study participants, who had an average age of 66.

In China, which has the world’s largest population of people with dementia, the number is expected to rise to 75.6 million by 2030 from 44.4 million in 2013, said a report by Alzheimer’s disease International.

The new study’s findings “imply that the indirect effect on social welfare could be much larger than previously thought,” the authors wrote.