More than 70 percent of rural Americans and farmers say they would vote for Donald Trump for president again, according to a new poll from DTN/Progressive Farmer.

The poll surveyed 1,271 rural residents and farmers and has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Farmers have been battered by President Trump's trade policies. The trade wars with China, Mexico and Canada have especially driven down the prices of soybeans and pork, two key agricultural exports for Minnesota.

Yet farmers, who believe China in particular must be forced to respect intellectual property rights and play fair with in international steel markets, have been patient with the president, and remain hopeful that he can secure better trade deals for American business in general.

"As someone who has 20 to 25 years of production ahead of me, I may never see this level of trade negotiations in my career again. We have to get it right this time around," Marc Arnusch, a farmer near Keenesburg, Colo., told Progressive Farmer.

Poll respondents were hardly thrilled with President Trump's farm policy, however. Only 45 percent said they were very or somewhat satisfied, and only 30 percent said Trump devotes enough attention to rural America.