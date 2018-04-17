ALBANY, N.Y. — A new poll says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is maintaining a big lead over Cynthia Nixon among state Democrats — though the "Sex and the City" actress is gaining slightly on the two-term incumbent.

The Siena College survey released Tuesday found that Cuomo leads Nixon among registered Democratic voters by 58 percent to 27 percent.

Last month, a Siena poll found that 66 percent of registered Democratic respondents backed Cuomo, compared to 19 percent for Nixon.

Tuesday's poll also gives Cuomo commanding leads over two Republican candidates for governor, Syracuse state Sen. John DeFrancisco and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

The survey of 692 registered voters was conducted April 8-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.