VALLETTA, Malta — Malta's prime minister insisted on Friday that police had found no reason to keep his former chief of staff in jail. Keith Schembri had been jailed and questioned in the probe seeking the mastermind behind the car bomb murder of a prominent investigative reporter on the island nation.

Schembri quit his post earlier this week as chief aide to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after Schembri was named in the police investigation of the 2017 bomb blast that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia as she drove near her home.

She had written extensively about suspected corruption in political and business circles in the EU nation. Citizens have been protesting nearly nightly outside the prime minister's office to demand Muscat's resignation while pressing for accountability of all culprits behind the bombing.

Last week, police took into custody a Maltese hotelier as he tried to flee Malta on his yacht. The jailed businessman, Yorgen Fenech, provided information about Schembri, reportedly in a bid to win immunity.

But Muscat told reporters early Friday that the police commissioner and the attorney general recommended that "there is not sufficient reason to grant a presidential pardon."

It was unclear whether that implied there wasn't sufficient evidence in the bombing case to keep holding Schembri.

"The police commissioner and the attorney general's detailed recommendation is that there is not sufficient reason to grant a presidential pardon to Yorgen Fenech," Muscat said. He added that his Cabinet unanimously agreed with that recommendation.

Muscat did not give details about why police came to that conclusion.

The reporter's son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, criticized the government for what he called its "complete information blackout" regarding his mother's murder investigation. He was among thousands of angry protesters outside Muscat's office.

Three men have been arrested for carrying out the bombing. No trial date has been set.

The thrust of the ongoing investigation is to discover who ordered the journalist's killing.

In an unrelated case which added to Muscat's Cabinet's woes, a Maltese court on Friday ruled that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna be investigated for a deal in which the government privatized three public hospitals.

The court also ruled investigations were in order in the hospital transfer deal of two politicians who resigned ministry posts earlier this week. Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi had resigned from their Cabinet positions, in connection with the car bomb probe. New reports have linked the two men to the murder investigation.

Cardona, Mizzi and Schembri have all denied wrongdoing in connection with the bombing.