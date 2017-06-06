Unlike the $51,500 jacket that First Lady Melania Trump recently wore, Ivanka Trump chose a dress this week that's less than $20 from Target.
On Monday, the first daughter and assistant to the President was spotted wearing a short, satin, shift dress with a ruffle hem and embellished with a large calla lily floral graphic.
The dress is part of Victoria Beckham's Target collaboration. Originally priced at $35, the dress is now on clearance for $17.50.
No word on how much her shoes and jewelry cost, or if the first daughter plans to swap her designer duds for good.
Critics say the dress choice is a calculated, political move intended to show a more relatable side of the first daughter, who was accused of being "tone deaf" for posting a photo of herself on social media in a $5,000 gown after President Trump signed his original travel ban executive order in January.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama often made headlines for wearing clothing from reasonably-priced stores like Target and J.Crew.
Here's a screenshot of the dress on Target's website.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.