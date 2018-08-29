ATLANTA — Frustrated by a state lawmaker's refusal to consider an assault weapons ban, a Georgia woman began looking for ways to unseat him. But she soon learned it would be nearly impossible: he was running unopposed.
Clare Schexnyder's frustration with Republican state Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell turned into a project recruiting write-in candidates to challenge unopposed Republican lawmakers across the country.
Her newly-formed political advocacy group, Public Service Party, announced Wednesday it has six candidates filing to run as write-in candidates in Georgia and one in Florida.
Schexnyder admits that getting write-in candidates elected is a long shot, but the group wants to give people that rarely see Democrats on their ballot another option.
They don't yet have a candidate to challenge Powell.
