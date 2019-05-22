NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Political commentator and former congressional candidate Steve Gill has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $170,000 by June, or spend 10 days in jail.
The Tennessean reports Judge James G. Martin ruled on Sunday that Gill must pay a total of $245,300 to Kathryn Gill. His ex-wife sued in January for the cost of supporting their children, including medical care and college expenses.
The judge also ordered Gill in contempt of court for missing a hearing and not sending any legal representation in his place.
Gill says he didn't know about any hearings. The WLAC radio show host owns the company Gill Media, an online right-wing media outlet.
