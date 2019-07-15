– A political crisis engulfed Puerto Rico over the weekend, prompting the departure of two senior members of the government and threatening Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who found himself increasingly isolated in office and no longer supported by his own party's leaders.

Rosselló's administration was rocked by the publication of a trove of derisive messages sent by the governor and some of his Cabinet members and top aides in a private chat on the messaging app Telegram. The messages mocked political foes and allies alike, often with profanity.

On Saturday, the governor tried to contain the fallout of the rapidly unfolding scandal by announcing that his chief financial officer and secretary of state had stepped down over their participation in the chat. But the high-profile exits proved insufficient to quell the widespread furor that mushroomed in the hours after 889 pages of Telegram messages were published by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism.

Protesters gathered outside the governor's mansion, La Fortaleza, in San Juan late into the night Saturday and demanded Rosselló's resignation, less than 18 months before the end of his term.

"Ricky, ¡renuncia!" they chanted.

Puerto Rico's finances have been controlled by a federal oversight board since 2016, the year Rosselló was elected, limiting his ability to govern and simultaneously making him party to unpopular economic austerity policies. The bankrupt island has been in a recession for 12 years.

But it was Rosselló's handling of the slow storm recovery, including what many Puerto Ricans viewed as his meek approach toward President Donald Trump, that put him under increased scrutiny. His government took nearly a year to acknowledge that thousands of people had died in Maria's aftermath. A series of corruption scandals, including the arrests Wednesday of two former Cabinet members, further diminished Rosselló's power. Still, he had been expected to run for re-election in 2020.

new York times