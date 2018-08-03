WARSAW, Poland — An aide to Poland's President Andrzej Duda says a decision by the nation's Supreme Court to suspend early retirement of its judges is unlawful.

The statement Friday was the latest in a tug-of-war over the conservative ruling party's steps to take control of the justice system as it changes legislation and installs loyalists in top judicial positions. European Union leaders say it threatens Poland's rule of law and are pursuing sanctioning procedures.

The court has suspended the implementation of new legislation that forces the retirement of judges aged 65 and over, and has asked the EU's Court of Justice to check if the early retirement plans abide by EU treaties.

Duda's aide said Poland's law does not allow for the suspension. Duda is currently weighing exemptions.