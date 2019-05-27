WARSAW, Poland — Polish police say a girl and a woman have been hurt when a masked man entered a primary school in central Poland and threw firecrackers.
The spokeswoman for police in Bydgoszcz, Monika Chlebicz, said Monday that a female student was injured by shrapnel and one of the cleaning staff was attacked by an intruder in Primary School Nr. 1 in Brzesc Kujawski. Their lives are not in danger, she said.
Chlebicz said an 18-year-old suspect was arrested.
