UNITED NATIONS — Poland's President Andrzej Duda has a very different approach to President Donald Trump than his Polish compatriot Donald Tusk, the head of the European Union Council who branded the U.S. leader selfish and capricious.

Duda was asked whether he agreed with Tusk, who also said that given Trump's recent decisions, "Someone could even think 'with friends like that, who needs enemies?'"

"Donald Tusk is now not a Polish politician but a European politician," Duda told reporters Thursday. "But for me, as the president of the Republic of Poland, the most important is to keep Euro-Atlantic bonds in good condition."

He called that "the most important thing from the Polish perspective."

Poland is a member of the U.N. Security Council and Duda presided at a meeting on international law.