WARSAW, Poland — Police in eastern Poland say they detained a number of people who verbally abused and tried to block participants in the first LGBT pride parade held in a city that hosted far-right marches in the past.
Police in riot gear and border guards escorted about 500 people along the Equality Parade route in the city of Bialystok on Saturday.
Marchers held banners reading "Love is not a Sin" and "Equality of the Sexes."
Local police spokesman Tomasz Krupa said one person was detained for allegedly snatching a rainbow flag away from a parade participant.
The event continued as planned after the initial disturbance.
