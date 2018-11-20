WARSAW, Poland — Poland's Roman Catholic bishops have asked for forgiveness from those who have been abused by priests in the mostly Catholic nation.
The debate has intensified recently following the recent release of a blockbuster film, "Kler" (The Clergy) about abusive priests.
Polish Bishops' Conference said in a statement late Monday: "We ask God, the victims of abuse, their families and the Church community for forgiveness for all the harm done to children and young people and their relatives."
