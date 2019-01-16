SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police say a would-be bank robber who said he had a bomb and displayed a handgun was fatally shot by an officer after fleeing the bank.

Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Marcus Jones said a person walked into the BB&T bank in downtown Silver Spring on Wednesday morning and demanded $20,000, saying he had a bomb in his backpack and lifting his coat to show a gun.

Jones says the manager walked over to the teller line, where a panic button was pressed. He says the would-be robber left without cash and was headed toward a Metro station when he was confronted by an officer and shot.

Jones says the suspect died at a hospital. He says fire officials were working to make the device in the backpack safe.