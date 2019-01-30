FALL RIVER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say intended to rob a bank but got cold feet and left without a penny.
Fall River police tell the Herald News that the woman walked into the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Monday afternoon and approached a teller.
Police say the woman hesitated, told the teller "give me a minute," and went to a counter and wrote on a piece of paper.
But she ripped up the note, dropped the pieces in the trash and walked out.
Bank employees pieced the note together and it said: "Give me the money."
Anyone who recognizes the woman in surveillance images is asked to contact Fall River police.
