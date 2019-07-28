SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — Police in Sauk Rapids say the death of a woman is suspicious.
Officers were called early Saturday to a Sauk Rapids home where a woman was reported to be unconscious and not breathing.
Police and medical responders tried to revive the woman but could not.
Police have asked for help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's crime lab.
While police are investigating the woman's death as suspicious, they say there is no danger to the public. The name of the woman and other details were not released.
