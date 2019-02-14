GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police near Cleveland say a woman who went out with a man she met on a dating website came back to his house two days later and robbed and killed him.
Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested 24-year-old Shakira Graham on Wednesday in Shaker Heights.
She's charged with aggravated murder in the December shooting death of Meshach Cornwall.
Graham was arraigned Thursday and is being held on a $3 million bond. Court records don't list an attorney for her.
Police say she met Cornwall on a dating site and stayed over at his home in Garfield Heights.
Investigators say she returned to the home, shot and killed Cornwall and stole guns, a TV, several cellphones and a car.
Authorities say Cornwall had been shot multiple times.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.