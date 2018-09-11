MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police in South Carolina say a woman napping in the back seat of her vehicle awoke to find a stranger driving her car and a passenger in the front seat.
Citing a police report, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports the woman started to feel epilepsy symptoms and pulled into a parking lot Sunday evening in Myrtle Beach. The woman put the keys on the dashboard and went to sleep. She awoke to find another woman driving the car with a passenger.
Police say the driver struck another vehicle and the two suspects fled.
