MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee say a 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot during an altercation.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a physical altercation with individuals.
Police are investigating and seeking suspects.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Sports anglers concerned about new Lake Superior agreement
Some sports anglers have expressed frustration after Wisconsin officials and two tribes settled a new agreement for managing Lake Superior's fishery, saying they were left out of negotiations.
Local
University of Minnesota, Puerto Rico groups explore energy
The University of Minnesota is working with partners in Puerto Rico to explore more resilient energy sources after Hurricane Maria left the island without electricity for months in 2017.
National
Minnesota agency looks to revamp landfill regulations
For decades in Minnesota, landfills for construction and demolition debris have not been required to use linings that stop toxic pollutants from seeping into groundwater. As the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tells it, the waste wasn't considered to be an environmental risk when the landfill rules were first implemented in 1988.
Local
Snow delayed but 8-12 inches still expected in Twin Cities
Snow will be followed by dangerously cold temps Tuesday and Wednesday.
National
Evers promises clean drinking water; what now?
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pledged to clean up Wisconsin's drinking water in his State of the State address, promising to work to replace lead pipes across the state and improve well water quality during what he dubbed the year of clean drinking water. Here's a look at the extent of pollution in Wisconsin, how lawmakers are dealing with it and Evers' promise: