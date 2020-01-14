A woman who was struck by a car at a south Minneapolis intersection last week has died of her injuries.

The victim, whose name and age weren’t released, died Monday at HCMC, where she was taken after the accident three days ago, according to a Police Department news release. The incident happened 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Street West and Pleasant Avenue South, in the Whittier neighborhood.

Police so far haven’t released any details, but said that the car’s driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with their investigation. Alcohol doesn’t appear to have played a factor, the news release said. The woman’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, which will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

The department’s traffic unit is investigating the incident.

According to city records, the unit investigators responded to eight fatal crashes in 2018, the most recent year for which reliable data are available.