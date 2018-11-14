SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police are seeking a woman who pushed, punched and choked a McDonald's manager because she wanted ketchup.
Police in Santa Ana, California, say the assault took place around 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 when the drive-thru customer entered the restaurant through an employee door and asked for the condiment. Video released by police shows the woman attack the manager after she was told she could not be in the building.
The footage shows other employees trying to help before a man, who police believe was with the suspect, ran into the restaurant and pulled the woman off the manager. The pair left.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Cleveland Cavaliers owner selling Detroit casino in $1B deal
Businessman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has reached a $1 billion agreement to sell the Greektown Casino-Hotel in downtown Detroit, one of the city's three casinos, companies involved in the deal announced Wednesday.
Variety
Swiss seek more clarity on gold trade amid rights concerns
Switzerland's executive is calling for greater transparency and information about imports of gold into the rich Alpine country, warning that the industry has been linked to human rights violations and other wrongs like environmental damage.
National
Danish shipper: US-China trade war hits container trade
Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk is warning that trade tensions between the United States and China could weigh on business.
Business
Police: Woman beat McDonald's manager over ketchup
Police are seeking a woman who pushed, punched and choked a McDonald's manager because she wanted ketchup.
Business
German economy shrinks for the first time since early 2015
Germany's economy shrank slightly in the third quarter of 2018, the first quarterly decline since early 2015, largely because of bottlenecks in getting new cars certified under tougher emissions tests.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.