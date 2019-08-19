CALEDONIA, Wis. — Police say an officer responding to a report of a burglary attempt in Caledonia, Wisconsin, was attacked by a man with an "edged weapon" and fired his gun, killing the man.
Caledonia police said in a statement on the city's Facebook page that the officer suffered a serious head wound and was taken to a hospital. His injuries were described as serious but "survivable."
The unidentified man shot by the officer died at the scene. No other information was immediately released.
Caledonia is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.
