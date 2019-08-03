EL PASO, Texas — Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.
El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.
Police didn't immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.
Further details weren't immediately available.
