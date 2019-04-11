BEAVERTON, Ore. — Authorities have released police body camera video showing the moment when officers in Oregon realized a suspected robber holed up in a bathroom was really a robotic vacuum cleaner.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered the menacing appliance after entering the bathroom with guns drawn.
Assisted by a Beaverton canine officer, they had gone to the home after a house sitter called 911 Monday, saying someone was inside the bathroom.
Sheriff's Sgt. Danny DiPietro says this encounter was his first "Roomba burglar" in 13 years on the job.
He says the office is still having a good laugh about it.
Beaverton is a suburb west of Portland.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Gun groups: Million-plus extended magazines flood California
More than a million high-capacity ammunition magazines flooded into California during a one-week window created when a federal judge temporarily threw out the state's ban, gun owners' groups estimated Thursday.
National
Senate leader McConnell wants bipartisan immigration talks
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's time for bipartisan talks aimed at resolving immigration and border security problems.
National
2020 hopeful Kamala Harris says she owns gun for protection
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she owns a gun and called it a "false choice" that the only two gun control options are complete, unrestricted access or a desire to seize everyone's guns.
Celebrities
City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs
Chicago filed a lawsuit against Jussie Smollett on Thursday in a bid recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that authorities say was orchestrated by the "Empire actor" as a publicity stunt.
Variety
Louisiana diocese releases names of clerics accused of abuse
The Catholic diocese for southwest Louisiana has released information about 12 clerics who officials say were credibly accused of sexual abuse. Three were accused of…