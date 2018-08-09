PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton, New Jersey, police are trying to ease fears after some people raised concerns about a patrol vehicle that has ICE on its door.
ICE is the acronym for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Writing on Facebook , the police department in the town that is home to the Ivy League university says the pickup truck underwent repairs and will receive the rest of its decal so it spells POLICE on Friday.
The department says its official colors are black and white, while ICE vehicles are white and blue.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair
Tribune withdrew from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair, ending a bid to create a massive media juggernaut that could have rivaled the reach of Fox News.
Variety
Spa and beauty industry campaign hopes to fill 30,000 jobs
The spa and beauty industry is booming, but thousands of jobs are going unfilled.
Variety
Crews still working to save bourbon after warehouse collapse
The collapse of a Kentucky distillery's warehouse last month has crews still cleaning up and trying to salvage roughly 18,000 barrels of aging bourbon.
Stage & Arts
Summer camps capture 'Hamilton' mania for Minnesota kids
The hit musical "Hamilton" has lots of young fans. Popular day camps are giving Minnesota kids a chance to sing and dance along.
Music
Shooter Jennings makes a left turn back to '80s country
As the son of two iconic country musicians, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Shooter Jennings was always trying to be unpredictable in his own career as a musician and producer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.