BAY SHORE, N.Y. — Police used technology to help save 14 ducklings from a storm drain on Mother's Day.
Officers with the Suffolk Police Department on Long Island on Sunday responded to a 911 call that several ducklings had fallen into a storm drain, with their mother waiting nearby.
Four of the ducklings were rescued immediately, but the rest retreated further into the drain. That's when Officer Steven Damico used a duck-calling application on his phone that helped lure the remaining ducklings out.
A final duckling was unreachable until an officer snagged it with a net.
All the ducklings were safely reunited with their mother.
