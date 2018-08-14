Police said Tuesday afternoon they are unsure which driver was heading the wrong when two vehicles collided in a crash that left one of the motorists dead.

Abraham R. Berge, 37, was driving his SUV on Hwy. 7, roughly a half-mile west of Minnetonka High School, about 10:50 p.m. Friday, when he crashed head-on into a car being driven by 68-year-old Michael F. Barlow, of Excelsior, police said.

Police initially said that Berge was heading the wrong way, but new “conflicting evidence” left uncertainty about who was on the wrong side of the highway, said city spokeswoman Kari Spreeman.

Berge survived his injuries. A motorist in a third vehicle swerved into the ditch and avoided the wreckage, police added. That driver, 36-year-old Katherine Schroeder, of Minnetonka, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Hwy. 7 was closed for several hours after the crash.

Charges have yet to be filed. In the meantime, “Minnetonka police are working closely with the Minnesota State Patrol to determine the cause of the crash, including whether alcohol or drugs were a factor,” a statement from police read.