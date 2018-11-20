ATLANTA — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy got through airport security in Atlanta without a boarding pass and tried to make it on a plane.
The Transportation Security Administration tells news outlets in a statement the boy tried to board a plane Friday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport before authorities found him. The TSA says it wasn't a security breach because officers screened him.
TSA representative Sari Koshetz says the child didn't have to show identification at the security checkpoint because he's a minor. She says the boy was checked and ran away when an officer asked where his parents were.
Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos says a Delta Air Lines employee called about an unaccompanied child trying to board one of their planes without a ticket.
The boy's mother declined to comment.
