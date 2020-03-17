Police said they are trying to determine where a teenager was walking when he was run over and killed by a motorist while crossing a street in the south metro.

The incident occurred about 8:55 p.m. Saturday in Inver Grove Heights in the 7500 block of Cahill Avenue, police said. The teenager’s identity has yet to be released.

The 15-year-old boy was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital, where he died on Sunday, according to police.

Police said in a statement that the SUV driver, 46-year-old Darrell T. Jones, of Inver Grove Heights, was cooperating with authorities and “showed no signs of impairment.”

A 16-year-old boy was with the teen but not hurt, Police Cmdr. Dennis Haugland said Monday.

Police have yet to say whether the 15-year-old was crossing at a legally designated location.

“As the investigation is currently active, we are still trying to determine answers,” Haugland said.