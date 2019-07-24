WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Virginia have filed multiple charges against a tow truck driver who tried to repossess a car with a family still inside it.
Prince William County Police say 23-year-old Mohamed Zyoud of Woodbridge also tried to hit the car owner with his truck and punched him in the face before unhooking the car and driving away.
A police statement says Zyoud hooked the car to his tow truck on July 18 while a woman, two children and a dog were inside.
Now he's jailed on $20,000 bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit-and-run.
It's not known if he has an attorney.
