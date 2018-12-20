SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police in a Wisconsin city near Madison are planning to announce the results of a criminal investigation into an explosion that leveled a city block and killed a firefighter.
Sun Prairie police have scheduled a news conference Thursday to reveal the findings.
Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr was killed in the July 10 explosion that destroyed a bar he owned, five other businesses and a home. Several other emergency workers were hurt.
The explosion occurred after a subcontractor installing fiber communication lines struck a gas main. The gas ignited, sending a towering fireball into the night sky.
Court documents show a utility-location worker failed to properly mark a natural gas line prior to the explosion. The search warrant request showed investigators were looking for evidence to support a homicide charge in the case.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.