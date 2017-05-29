JUPITER, Fla. — Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Landing a Minnesota record fish – what to target, what's a pipe dream
Digging into Minnesota's record fish: What's ready to be topped? What's arguably out of reach?
Sports
The Latest: Mladenovic through to 2nd round at French Open
The Latest from the French Open (all times local):
Twins
Twins add Wheeler, Rucinski to pen as Astros arrive for 3-game series
Their bullpen exhausted by Sunday's 15-inning marathon, the Twins are hoping Ervin Santana can pitch seven or more innings this afternoon.
Sports
Top US man, Sock, out in French Open 1st round for 1st time
Jack Sock went to the island of Mallorca ahead of the French Open, planning to train with Rafael Nadal. Didn't work out that way.
Sports
Still struggling on court, Gulbis says it's no "tragedy"
Not long ago, Ernests Gulbis played a semifinal at the French Open then broke into the top 10.