NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Virginia say thieves are stealing cars that people had left unattended as they warmed up.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that more than 40 cars have been stolen so far this month in Norfolk. A little more than half were either left running or with the keys inside.
Police are urging people to stop, stating that "in a matter of seconds, their car could be taken." Even if a car is locked, thieves could break a window to get in.
The Energy Department advises that car idling is unnecessary. Most cars manufacturers recommend idling for just 30 seconds before starting to drive slowly. Engines warm up fastest while driving. Idling also wastes fuel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Federal responsibility in nuclear attack alerts is unclear
A timeline shows Hawaii officials botched efforts to immediately correct a false missile alert over the weekend, taking more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities for approval they didn't need and then taking another 15 minutes to cancel the alert that was sent to mobile devices statewide.
Variety
Haitians face hurdles after protected status renewal delays
Thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status, Haitian community leaders and immigrant activists say.
Nation
Police: Thieves are stealing cars as they warm up unattended
Police in Virginia say thieves are stealing cars that people had left unattended as they warmed up.
National
Legal groups: Free Tennessee woman sentenced to life at 16
More than a dozen national advocacy groups want the release of a Tennessee woman imprisoned for life after she shot and killed a man who solicited her as a teenage prostitute.
National
Tick tock of terror: Timeline of Hawaii missile alert snafu
The missile alert mistakenly sent Saturday by Hawaii officials came just a few minutes after a shift change at state Emergency Operations Center in Diamond Head Crater. Here's a timeline of what happened:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.