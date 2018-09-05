DECATUR, Ga. — Georgia police say a teen stabbed his on-again, off-again girlfriend to death in a "crime of passion."
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 17-year-old India Chapman was stabbed eight times on Friday in what arrest warrants say was a "crime of passion" by 18-year-old Sincere Brown. It's unclear what events that led up to the slaying caused it to be termed a "crime of passion."
Dekalb County police say Brown also attempted to hide Chapman's death. Police say Chapman's body was later found by one of Brown's relatives near a county home. Brown has since been charged with murder and concealing a death in the slaying.
It's unclear if Brown has a lawyer.
