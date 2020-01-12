MILWAUKEE — A teenage boy shot and wounded another boy in an argument over shoes, Milwaukee police said Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday. The 14-year-old boy shot the 16-year-old boy several times after they argued about shoes, police said.
The victim survived and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital. The suspect is in custody.
A police news release did not give further details about the argument. Police continue to investigate.
