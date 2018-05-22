Police are seeking a young man who kidnapped a woman outside a Brooklyn Park grocery store, forced her at knife point to drive to another location, and tried to rape her.

Police on Tuesday released a vague description of the suspect, who was described as a teenager.

The incident began about 8:10 p.m. Monday at the Aldi at 7600 Brooklyn Boulevard, police said.

The assailant threatened the woman with a knife, forced her to drive from the store to unspecified location, and the “suspect attempted to rape the victim,” a statement from police read.

The woman “was able to get away” and called 911, the statement continued.

A short segment of the assault was captured on surveillance video, police said. Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact police at 763-493-8287.