COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities say a teacher encouraged young children to fight at an Ohio preschool and posted a video of the brawls online.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 30-year-old Chavay Williams, of Columbus, was charged Wednesday with 21 counts of child endangering.

Court records say Williams posted a video on Snapchat in June showing children fighting at Playtime Pre-School. The video, captioned with words like "knock out" and a boxing glove emoji, shows children crying and trying to escape a fenced-in playground during the fights.

Williams was fired after police and Playtime learned of the video. She told detectives she wanted to show parents how their children acted.

Police say a teacher who failed to intervene hasn't been charged and will be treated as a witness.

It's unclear whether Williams has an attorney.