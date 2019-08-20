The SUV driver who rammed into an Eagan Starbucks Monday night and seriously hurt two patrons was drunk at the time, authorities said Tuesday.

Ihar Daniliuk, 44, of Eagan, was jailed early Tuesday on suspicion of felony criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash shortly after 9 p.m. at the coffee shop in the 1400 block of Central Park Commons Drive. He has yet to be charged.

A 29-year-old man from West St. Paul and a 30-year-old woman from Eagan are being treated at Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Their identities have yet to be released.

Officers spoke with Daniliuk at the scene and “believed him to be under the influence” of alcohol, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The SUV went over a curb, through the patio and punched through a window.

Ihar Daniliuk Credit: Dakota County jail

Police say the building did not show any structural damage, and the business should reopen Wednesday.