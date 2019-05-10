MIAMI — Police have evacuated parts of the Hilton hotel in downtown Miami after reports of shots being fired nearby.
Commander Freddie Cruz tells reporters that police were notified Friday morning that gunshots had been fired near the Hilton Miami Downtown hotel on Biscayne Boulevard.
The Miami Herald reported that a gunman may have run inside the hotel.
Cruz said officers evacuated the lobby and other parts of the hotel, which was surrounded by a SWAT team. Police also closed down adjacent streets along Biscayne Bay.
No additional details were immediately available.
