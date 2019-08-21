NEW YORK — A police supervisor has agreed to give up vacation time to settle a disciplinary case stemming from the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

The New York Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Sgt. Kizzy Adonis' case had been resolved, but wouldn't reveal the outcome.

A police official says Commissioner James O'Neill signed off on a punishment under which Adonis will lose 20 vacation days.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because state law restricts public release of information about officer discipline.

On Monday, the department fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a banned chokehold on Garner.

Adonis arrived at the scene after Garner fell unconscious. She was accused of failing to properly supervise officers.

She and Pantaleo were the only NYPD officers to face disciplinary action for Garner's death.