MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Police say a man who expressed thoughts about suicide and was briefly hospitalized has returned to a Tennessee home and fatally shot his wife, her father and her stepmother before killing himself.
Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Monday afternoon found the four people dead in the bedroom of a home in Murfreesboro in Rutherford County.
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says Sean Ganey shot his wife, Cassidy Ganey; her father, Kenny Adair; her stepmother, Shelly Lorenz-Adair; and then himself. A child was unharmed.
Deputies went to the home on Friday because of a call about a suicide threat. The sheriff says officers took Sean Ganey to a hospital and removed weapons from the home.
It's unclear how Ganey got the weapon used in the killings.
